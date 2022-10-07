Govt to take action as per forensic report findings in audios-leaked saga: Rana Sana Ullah

ISLAMABAD, Oct 7 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Friday said the government would take decision to pursue any legal action after the forensic report and its relevant findings of the slew of audios leaked were submitted before the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government would investigate the leaked audios to present the truth before the nation.

“The audio shows that Imran Khan was trying to buy MNAs of the then allied parties but not succeeded in his bid to orchestrate the horse trading in the assembly,” said the Interior minister.

Meanwhile, the minister held Imran’s cipher affair as a “fraud and he [Imran] is spreading chaos in the country by planning to ‘invade’ capital.”

Rana Sana Ullah alluded that the third audio leak of Imran was the final nail in the coffin for the latter’s politics as there was nothing left for the PTI chairman to defend himself.

In addition, the minister asserted that the leaked audios had exposed Imran’s dual face, which had been plotting conspiracy against the country while blaming his adversaries for doing the same thing.

“If Imran announces the the date of long march, we will do everything possible to make it fail,” said Rana Sana Ullah.