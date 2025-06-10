Govt to spend Rs. 9.8B for 11 Danish schools in marginalized regions: Finance Minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said under the Prime Minister’s directive, the budget earmarks Rs. 9.8 billion to establish 11 new Danish schools for talented students in marginalized areas.

The minister during his budget 2025-26 speech said three schools will be built in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, three in Gilgit-Baltistan, four in Balochistan, and one in Islamabad under the Federal PSDP 2025-26.

Additionally, he said the prime minister announced the creation of Danish University Islamabad, a tuition-free institution offering world-class education in emerging technologies, engineering, health, and IT for students from remote regions.

The university will feature modern infrastructure, trained faculty, and research facilities, with master planning and construction set to begin next fiscal year.

Emphasizing education as the “cornerstone of national development,” Aurangzeb said the federal government reaffirmed its commitment to a quality education system under Article 25-A of the Constitution and the URAAN Pakistan Education Framework.

The Finance Minister said Pakistan faces major challenges, including 26 million out-of-school children and systemic gaps in access, equity, governance, and standards.

He said a total of Rs. 18.5 billion has been allocated for education initiatives, including Eearly Childhood Education Centers to reduce dropout rates. Computer labs and the National Institute of Excellence to improve learning standards.

Similarly Rs. 3 billion for rebuilding 1,800 flood-damaged schools in Sindh on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis with provinces.

He said the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program will receive Rs. 4.3 billion to train 161,500 young Pakistanians, including: -56,000 in IT (with eight new IT training centers in urban Sindh) 64,000 in industrial trades 49,000 in traditional trades including 2,500 from merged tribal districts.

The initiatives aim to boost employability locally and internationally while addressing regional inequality.

Minister Aurangzeb stressed that these measures reflect the government’s “unwavering resolve” to bridge educational gaps and drive socio-economic progress.