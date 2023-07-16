Govt to resolve issues of exporters: PM

SIALKOT, Jul 16 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday directed formulation of a policy for establishment of one window facilitation centers for resolving issues of exporters.

He was talking to a delegation comprising members of Parliament and office bearers of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) here.

The delegation paid tribute to the prime minister on the final approval of the agreement with International Monetary Fund and revival of the country’s economy.

The prime minister thanked members of the delegation for standing shoulder to shoulder during the hard decisions taken in the interest of the country.

The PM was briefed about the issues faced by the chamber.

He directed the administration in Sialkot for the construction of highways and their maintenance and restoration.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif, Advisor to Prime Minister Ahad Cheema, Special Assistants Jehanzeb Khan, Tariq Bajwa, Rana Shameem Ahmed Khan, former member National Assembly Nielson Azeem, former members provincial assembly Arshad Warraich, Rana Liaquat, Arif Iqbal, Rana Afzaal, Abdul Sattar, Chaudhry Ikram Mansha But, Mrs. Shehzad Gulnar, Zeeshan Rafiq, President Pakistan Muslim League(N) Sialkot Muhammad Rafique Mughal, and former chairman Sialkok Airport Khawaja Maqsood Akhtar attended the meeting.

Office bearers of SCCI including its President Abdul Ghafoor, Senior Vice President Wahab Jehangir, Vice President Amir Majeed Shaikh, President Women Chamber Dr Maryam Nauman, Sohail Barlas and Sarfraz Bhatti were also present in the meeting.