Govt to rehabilitate rain, flood victims: Zardari

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari said the government would definitely fulfill the responsibility of rehabilitating the rain and flood victims.

In a statement issued here by the party secretariat, he said that it was a painful situation due to rains and floods. Asif Zardari said he would have been present with the victims in such a situation if his health had permitted.

“Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would not leave the people alone. We believe in the Almighty Allah and will succeed in helping people emerge from this difficult situation,” he added.

He instructed all the PPP ministers and assembly members to stay among the people of their constituencies.

“The Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) should be further expanded and all possible assistance should be given to the poor victims of floods,” he said.

He urged the government to help the poor by mobilizing Baitul-Mal. He said that the political paradise was under the feet of the people.

Asif Zardari promised the victims of flood that the PPP would not rest until their rehabilitation.

“Politics can wait as this is the time to serve the people,” he added.