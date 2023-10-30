Govt to recruit hospital heads as per rules: Dr Nadeem

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP): Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Monday said that the recruitment of heads of major hospitals would be undertaken as per recruitment rules.

The minister, in a media briefing, said that recruitments would be made strictly on merit following due process and procedure.

“We make it clear we are working in accordance with law and all the recruitments will be made on merit in all hospitals.”

Dr Nadeem said, “We want transparency to improve the health system.”

He said that necessary instructions to initiate process for filling of the posts of various cadres had been issued.

He said, “The government believes in upholding utmost transparency and merit in recruitments.”

He said steps had been taken to increase facilities in the public sector hospitals.

He said load on tertiary and secondary levels had increased and now “we are managing this issue”.

He said an MRI machine had been inaugurated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to facilitate patients.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that he received complaints that the MRI machine at the hospital was out of order for the last four years and patients had to go to private hospitals for MRI.

“On which I had given a deadline to the administration to make the MRI machine functional,” the minister added.

He said that health sector reform was his top agenda and mission.

He added without reforms, improvement and development in the health sector was not possible.