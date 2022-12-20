Govt to provide legislative cover to Special Committee’s decisions: Qadir Mandokhel

ISLAMABAD, Dec 20 (APP):Special Committee on Affected Employees Chairman Qadir Khan Mandokhel has said that the government will bring a bill in the Parliament to provide legislative cover to the committee’s unprecedented decisions regarding the affected employees.

Responding to the concerns of the committee member Aliya Kamran during the committee’s 15th meeting, he said all the directions given by the committee to the different departments in service matters would be protected through legislation.

A similar committee, known as the Khursheed Shah Committee, was constituted in 2012 by the Federal Cabinet, but the current special committee was a constitutional one as it was formed by the National Assembly speaker and had more powers than the previous one, Mandokhel added.

He suggested that such a committee should be a permanent feature of the parliament to address the issues faced by the employees of different departments.

Meanwhile, the 16th and 17th meetings of the committee, which were scheduled in Karachi, will now be held in Islamabad on December 21 and 22 , and notices in this regard have been issued to different ministries and departments.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Aoun Chuadhry has also been requested to attend the meeting in person to resolve the issues being faced by the employees of Pakistan Tourism Department Corporation (PTDC).

The secretaries of different federal ministries have also been issued notices to appear before the committee to settle the issue of regularization of contractual and daily wages employees working for years in different ministries and departments.

Those issued notices for the two consecutive meetings include ministries of Petroleum and Natural Resources, Maritime Affairs, Defence, Energy (Power Division), Railways, Industries and Production, Poverty Alleviation, Education, Civil Aviation, Overseas Pakistanis, Health, Cabinet Division, Defence Production, Science and Technology, Finance, Establishment Division, and Law and Justice, besides Intelligence Bureau and Accountant General of Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) .