SWABI, Oct 18 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser said that Allah Almighty has fulfilled our promises and our people are worried about inflation but it should be overcome soon.

This he said while addressing a function in Government College of Management Sciences for Women Kotha here on Sunday.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan took action against the sugar mafia due to which the sugar mafia has increased the price of sugar.

Asad Qaiser said that the price of sugar has gone up all over the world.

He said that some people have hoarded money and the opposition and hoarders have created an artificial crisis to discredit the people from the government. Action has been taken against all without any discrimination, he informed.

The problem of sugar and flour in the country will be solved soon, he said, adding, “When we came to power, the country’s economy was stagnant from bad to worst and Railway was all in deficit.” Imran Khan was forced to go to the IMF, he said.

He said that if anyone proved corruption against us, then the people should decide for themselves in the elections. He said that CPEC would provide employment to the former FATA. He said that he would hold a conference with Afghanistan on the issue.

He said that in forty years these people have drowned the fleet of the country. Under the leadership of Imran Khan, the country is on the path of development, Speaker National Assembly said.