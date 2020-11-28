LAHORE, Nov 28 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government will overcome the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic with the people’s support.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that the previous rulers ignored the health sector and it never remained on their priority list.

He termed the attitude of opposition a big disappointment and said that they were merely giving meaningless and absurd statements for point-scoring.

He said that issuing statements could not serve ailing humanity but by standing beside people in their time of trial and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was standing with the people in their difficult times.

Buzdar said the government was taking measures to control the corona pandemic. On the other hand, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), by holding public meetings, was putting the lives of people in danger.

He said that every step taken by the government was for protecting the lives of people.

“Those who are doing negative politics should regain their senses,” he added. He said that the government would strictly implement corona standard operating procedures (SOPs) and legal action would be taken in case of violation.