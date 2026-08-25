Gov’t to move towards local body elections soon: Rana Ehsan Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ehsan Afzal, said on Tuesday that the federal government is moving toward holding local body elections as part of its ongoing efforts to devolve power to the grassroots level.

Speaking to a private news channel, the coordinator revealed that necessary funds have already been released to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to facilitate the timely holding of local government elections in Punjab.

The PM’s coordinator strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for spreading what he termed misleading claims and rumors regarding the health of its party founder.

Recent developments have exposed these unnecessary claims and vindicated the government’s position regarding the provision of the best possible healthcare to the PTI founder in jail, Afzal added.

***Coordinator to Prime Minister Rana Ehsan Afzal unveiled on Tuesday that the federal government to move towards holding local body elections as part of its efforts to devolve power to the grassroots level.

Speaking to a private news channel, he said funds had been released to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to facilitate the holding of local government elections in Punjab soon.

Responding to a question about the creation of new provinces, Rana Ehsan Afzal said no formal discussion was currently underway on the issue. However, he added that if an official debate was initiated, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would participate and support the option deemed to be in the best interest of the country.

The PM’s coordinator also criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for misleading claims and rumours about the health of its incarcerated party’s founder. He said recent medical examinations had dispelled the rumours and allegations being circulated about his condition.

“Recent developments had exposed unnecessary claims and vindicated the government’s position regarding the provision of best healthcare to the PTI founder in jail,” he said.