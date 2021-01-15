Govt. to launch “Smart Office’ app by June: Amin-ul-Haque

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque Friday said that a Pakistani application in the style of WhatsApp called “Smart Office” would be launched by June , 2021.

In a statement, he said, “All preliminary preparations have been completed and it is hoped that by June 2021, we will be able to launch an application called “Smart Office”.

He said the Federal Cabinet had recently given a task to the Ministry for creation of an application for government officials and employees. He said all the data and conversation taking place in the application will be safe.

The minister said the data of all the chatting applications was being stored in the countries including India and the United States, and it could cause security problem.

He said the application would be launched on a trial basis and the problems and obstacles, if any, would be removed. He said, another application of the same style will also be launched for other Pakistani.

About the WhatsApp, the minister said his ministry was well-aware of the concerns of Pakistani users regarding the new policy WhatsApp and devising the policies with complete comprehension.