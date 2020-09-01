Govt to launch mega projects in Karachi soon: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said the federal government under its supervision would launch many mega projects in Karachi metropolitan city soon to provide relief to the people after devastating of the long spell of monsoon.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit to rain hit-areas of Karachi on Friday to announce immense major projects to compensate them during the ongoing monsoon spell.

The minister said that Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) government wanted to contribute for Sindh province despite of 18th amendment, adding it would not issue direct funds to the provincial government which had looted the province exchequer ruthlessly.

He said the Pakistan Peoples’ Party had been ruling in Sindh since 12 years but it was totally exposed and failed in delivering for the welfare of people of the province.

Faisal Vawda said the PTI had won 14 seats in the general election 2018 from Karachi and it was going to perform as per expectations and utmost interest of the residents of the mega city.

He said nobody should do politics on the national important issues and contribute their services for the noble cause to provide relief the people of Karachi in this difficult situation.

Replying to a question, he said Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was absconder from the court in various corruption and money laundering cases, who would be arrested through inter-poll.