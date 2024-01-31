Govt to increase FDI for boosting country’s economy: Minister

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Caretaker Minister for Interior and Commerce, Dr Gohar Ejaz on Wednesday said the government is taking steps to increase foreign direct investment to boost the country’s economy.

The minister visited the Overseas Chambers of Commerce in Karachi, said a press release issued here.

During the visit, the commerce minister met with investors from various sectors.

The minister said the government has taken measures to stop the smuggling of dollars to maintain the exchange rate.

He said that the smuggling of dollars through the Afghan transit trade is being controlled and pressure on the rupee was due to Afghan transit trade.

He said that the trade deficit is decreasing due to government measures and now domestic trade is increasing on an annual basis.

The minister said that exports have increased by $1 billion in the second quarter of the financial year, 2023-24.

He said that the country’s exports are expected to increase due to government initiatives.

The confidence of foreign investors also is being restored, Gohar Ejaz said.