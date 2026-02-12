Govt to implement court orders on PTI founder’s medical treatment, Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP): The government will fully implement court orders regarding the medical treatment of the PTI founder, the Senate was informed on Thursday.

Responding to a query raised by Leader of the Opposition Raja Nasir Abbas, Prime Minister’s Special Adviser on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah said politicising an individual’s health was inappropriate and should be avoided.

He noted that the matter was already before the Supreme Court of Pakistan, where reports submitted by relevant authorities had addressed concerns about the PTI founder’s medical condition and facilities provided in jail.

Sanaullah told the House that a report presented by the PTI founder’s legal counsel following a prison visit outlined available facilities, including medical care, cleanliness arrangements, exercise equipment and meal provisions.

He said the report did not indicate denial of medical treatment, though it noted the PTI founder’s dissatisfaction and request for further examination by specialists of his choice.

He said jail records confirmed that medical examinations were conducted whenever complaints were raised and that doctors had acted according to established procedures, including referrals where necessary.

According to Sanaullah, the Supreme Court reviewed both the prison authorities’ report and the legal counsel’s submission and observed no major discrepancies.

He assured the Senate that the government would strictly follow court directives to ensure appropriate medical care, urging lawmakers to avoid drawing political conclusions from a matter still under judicial consideration.

He added that safeguarding an individual’s health remained both a legal and humanitarian responsibility.