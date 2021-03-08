ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government would extend financial assistant to around seven million underprivileged women under its flagship ‘Ehsaas Kafaalat.’

Addressing a webinar arranged by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in connection with the International Women Day, she said “The Ehsaas Kafaalat program has been designed for women only that would benefit around 7 million deserving women throughout the country.”

She said the PTI government, under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking all possible practical steps to raise living standard of the common man.

Under the program, the government will give monthly cash stipends of Rs 2,000 to each needy, identified through a household survey.

The Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme was launched in April 2020, under the government’s social protection initiative, Ehsaas. It aims to help vulnerable families facing financial hardships due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Dr Sania said, under the Ehsaas program 50 percent insensitive had been allocated to women.

The SAPM said that the role of women had been acknowledged during on-going COVID-19 pandemic and provided financial assistance under Ehsaas emergency cash program.