Govt to ensure provision of essential health services across country: Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):The government is working to ensure the provision of essential health services across the country with support from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and World Health Organization (WHO). Immunization against polio has already resumed in a number of high-risk districts, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said this while chairing an online meeting with representatives of WHO and UNICEF on Tuesday. “We are at a critical juncture of the current pandemic, witnessing a significant decrease in the number of cases, and no way can afford slackness or complacence, as was observed during Eid-ul-Fitr days.”

He added that not only has the COVID-19 outbreak impacted people’s lives and health across the country, but it has also adversely impacted the delivery of essential public services including heath, nutrition, education, water and sanitation. Mirza said everyone in Pakistan had a role to play to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus. The goal was to avoid a repetition of the spike in Coronavirus transmission which followed Eid-ul-Fitr in May by strictly observing the standard operating procedures against the pandemic.

He said the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, UNICEF and WHO had already appealed the public to reinforce adherence to COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures and strictly enforce key preventive behaviours against the Coronavirus. “We are now at a crucial stage of our joint fight against the Coronavirus, which Prime Minister Imran Khan and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Zafar Mirza have been leading since March, together with partners and dedicated front-line health workers” said Ms Aida Girma, UNICEF Representative in Pakistan. “It is crucial that we all implement the few behaviours that are key to save lives and prevent the spread of the virus among our families and communities.”

She added, “The more we adhere to these behaviours, the sooner we will be able to resume a normal life and provide children and families with the essential services which they need, such as immunization against preventable diseases, nutrition to keep at bay lifelong problems such as stunting and wasting, and education to help children and adolescents build their future and that of their communities.” “WHO appreciates the efforts of the Government of Pakistan to resume the provision of essential health care services in the context of COVID-19 with the support of all the partners, particularly WHO and UNICEF,” said Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, WHO Representative in Pakistan.

He added “Immunization against polio and vaccine preventable diseases has already resumed in many districts successfully.” Mahipala said “WHO greatly admires the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Minister of Health Dr Zafar Mirza in fighting against COVID-19 epidemic in Pakistan.”