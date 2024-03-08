Govt to continue taking steps to provide equal opportunities to women in every field: PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 8 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the government would continue to take steps for ensuring equal rights for women and to provide them opportunities of education and jobs.

In a message on the International Women’s Day on March 8, he said, “Today the International Women Day is being celebrated around the world with the theme “Inspire Inclusion”.

“On this day I promise to the capable women of my country that our government will continue to take steps for equitable rights of women, their protection and for provision of equal opportunities of education and progress.”

He said today was the day to recognize the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women and to provide them equal opportunities for their effective role in building the society.

This day acknowledged the constructive role of women in human evolution and “today we have to make the pledge to elevate their status in society”, he added.

He said today was the day to remember mothers of the believers and the female companions of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) for their services and fundamental role in building foundation of Islam, political wisdom of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah, national services of Begum Raana Liaquat Ali Khan, the sacrifice of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed for democracy, struggle of Mohtarma Kulsoom Nawaz for survival of democracy, Mohtarma Bilquis Edhi, and Dr Ruth Pfau for dedicating their lives for healing the wounds of humanity, courage of Malala Yousafzai for female education and all great women like them.

“We have to make the young generation aware about their achievements.”

History was witness that progress of human society was

not possible without the constructive role of women. If humans looked around then women in every role was busy in becoming a valuable member of society, he remarked.

The prime minister said Islam gave equal rights to women 14 centuries back, paradise was under the feet of women and daughter was called a blessing for the home.

Islam encouraged women to play their positive role in every aspect of life without diminishing their dignity and honour, he said adding the present society was filled with examples of service of women in every field of life.

“In the 21st century women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in the development of human civilization. Look at any field, besides fulfilling their household duties amicably, women are in the leadership roles which is a matter of satisfaction.”

He said top priority of the government was to provide women equal rights and opportunities so that they could make progress in society.

In the past, he said he took every possible step for equal progress of women and for provision of educational facilities and jobs.

Not only laws were enacted for ensuring equal rights for women and for their protection but policy measures were taken for including them in the national mainstream, the PM recalled.

He said these measures included the law of inheritance for women, scholarships for education of girls, their special share in the Punjab Endowment Fund, provision of laptops and to give jobs to them on merit.

“I fully realize that we have to work more to empower women and to ensure their protection and equal rights.”

The PM said the civil society, media and the government would have to cooperate and make a pledge to protect women and their rights, and also to come on forefront to raise awareness about their issues.

“Mothers and sisters of my country are the pride of the nation and country and I have full faith that with the provision of equal opportunities of progress and equal rights, they can play their vital role in the development and prosperity of Pakistan,” he concluded.