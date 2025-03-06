Gov’t to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Law minister

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Mar 06 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the government would continue playing its role for the welfare of the lawyers.

He also announced to issue funds worth Rs.5 million for the development of Multan Bar Association and up gradation of library there.

The law minister held meeting with the delegations of district bar associations of Multan and Jhang. The delegation was led by President Multan Bar Association Malik Javed Dogar.

He further said that he would make a consultation with the Punjab government to resolve the problems of Multan Bar.