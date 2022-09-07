Govt to complete constitutional tenure, conduct elections next year: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Shahid Khaqan Abbassi on Wednesday said that the government will complete constitutional tenure with the

support of coalition partners. General elections would be held next year, he said while talking to a private television channel. Interim set up and early elections are not the solution of any problem in the current situation, he stated and added that Imran Khan was removed through no-confidence move because the representatives of people had no confidence in Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leadership.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said the PML-N and coalition partners after

forming the government, took hard decisions to restore economy. He said that the previous regime of PTI had made tough agreements with International Monetary

Funds (IMF) and the people are suffering multiple issues due to weak policies of Imran’s government.

Commenting on appointment of new army chief, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constitutional right to appoint army chief on merit.

In reply to a question about Imran Khan’s political role, he said that PTI leadership was found attacking on national institutions including judiciary. He said that Imran Khan could not submit evidence in foreign funding case and declared guilty after the decision of election commission.

To another question, he said that present leadership has full capability to address the issues of common man. He suggested all the political parties to sit together and resolve the matters on table.