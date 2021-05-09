ISLAMABAD, May 09 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said the government would file an appeal against a recent Lahore High Court’s verdict in which it granted conditional permission to Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad once for medical treatment.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, he said court was not properly assisted in the case and sufficient grounds were available to challenge the verdict. Shehbaz Sharif’s name exists in Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), which is separate from the blacklist.

He said there were contradictions in Shehbaz’s bail permission. Quoting Supreme Court judgment, he said our point to challenge LHC decision is that according to Supreme Court judgment, PLD 2019, law prohibits conclusion on merits of the case as it leads to prejudice.

Documentary evidence of Shehbaz’s corruption containing 55 volumes were already in the courts.

Castigating PML-N leadership,he said they were misleading the people that Shehbaz’s corruption has not proved and hoped that the Sharifs would have to answer their large scale plundering.

The supreme leader of PML-N Nawaz Sharif had already been declared absconder by court of law. Every Pakistani citizen is bound under law to help implementing court orders of bringing back the proclaimed offender to force him to surrender himself before the law.

In a corruption case against Shehbaz some 13 witnesses have so far testified against him from out of a total of 100 witnesses.The remaining will also testify subsequently.

Castigating PML-N mantra that there is no evidence against Shehbaz, he quoted NAB ordinance which says having assets beyond means by a public holder is the sufficient evidence of his corruption.

Having assets more than his known income sources is evidence of public office holders corruption.

Documentary evidence is available that Shehbaz had paid Rs 4.9 million custom duty of his vehicle from the amount transferred in his personal by his wife Nusrat Shehbaz. Nusrat Shahbaz had received the same Rs4.9 million through the TT transactions. Shehbaz did not receive the money directly but his wife received the corruption money and subsequently transferred to his account.

Likewise, Nusrat Shehbaz claimed ownership of 810 Kanal land in Chunian was gift from her husband whereas the same land is still in the name of Shehbaz Sharif in FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) record.

Similarly billions of rupee worth property was transferred to Tehmina Durrani through suspicious means.

Nawaz and Shehbaz have miserably failed to share their sources of income for purchasing billions of pounds property abroad.

The Court of Public Opinion should asks Shehbaz who were Manzoor Paparwala and others who transferred billions of rupee in their accounts through TT.

Due their large scale money laundering the name of Pakistan has been pushed into grey list, he said.

Responding to a question, he praised National Accountability Bureau Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal for recovering over Ts 400 billion from corrupt elements and depositing into national exchequer.

He urged journalists to share investigation report against Shehbaz Sharif in public so that the people could know the volume of corruption by their past rulers.