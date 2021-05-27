ISLAMABAD, May 27 (APP):Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination Dr Fehmida Mirza Thursday informed the Senate that the government would soon announce a separate secretariat of Council of Common Interests (CCI) to ensure amicable resolution of inter-provincial matters.

During the Question Hour in the House, the minister said that the CCI secretariat would not work under the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination.

She said the structure of CCI secretariat has been completed for which the credit goes to the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said the suspension of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) by the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Bureau is unfortunate for Pakistan.

Dr Fehmida Mirza said the PFF President was elected in 2018 as a result of elections held under the Supreme Court of Pakistan but FIFA did not accept it.

The minister said the PFF is an autonomous organization which runs its affairs under its own constitution and the government does not interfere in their internal affairs to adhere to the FIFA protocols.

However, she said owning to the present controversy and suspension of PFF, the government is facilitating by engaging all the faction of PFF and normalization committee in dialogue.

The minister said meetings of federal minister with both the groups have been held and hopefully, the issue will amicably be resolved shortly.

She said the government is wholeheartedly pursuing the different factions to give up their intransigence to resurrect football in the country through dialogue, so that embarrassment caused by FIFA decision could be mitigated and to ensure early and amicable settlement of the issue.

Dr Fehmida Mirza said the government in line with the International protocols of avoiding interference in sports is seriously striving to resolve this controversy through dialogue.