ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday while emphasizing transparency in Senate election, said the government would abide by the court verdict on the matter.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Senator Sajjad Turi, said the history was evident of horse trading in Senate election and the government desired to hold fair election of the Upper House of parliament.

Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs Amir Dogar also attended the meeting which discussed the strategy for upcoming Senate election.

Senator Sajjad Turi apprised the prime minister of positive and effective contribution by outgoing senators in legislation.