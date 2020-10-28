Govt taking steps to resolve people’s problems: minister

FAISALABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar issued directions to held open courts to resolve problems of the masses.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Public Prosecution Chaudhary Zaheerud Din

while addressing an open court held at the office of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jaranwala.

He said effective steps would be taken for solution of problems of people, adding that holding open courts would continue on regular basis and action would be taken against officers who were found involved in negligence.

He asked the officers to remain available at their offices and solve public problems.

Earlier, the minister listened to complaints about various departments and issued

orders.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Acting CPO Kashif Aslam, Assistant Commissioner

Jaranwala Zainul Abidin and others were also present