Govt taking steps to promote sports: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the government was taking measures to promote sports including squash in the country.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with renowned squash player and former world champion Jan Sher Khan.

Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to Jan Sher Khan on his accomplishment as the eight-time World Champion and six-time British Open Champion.

He said the talent and services of Jan Sher Khan was significant in popularizing the sport of squash in the country.

He said providing best sport facilities to youth was among the priorities of the government.

Jan Sher Khan apprised the prime minister about his recent activities for the promotion of squash in the country.

Presently, Jan Sher Khan is giving training to young squash players.