Govt taking measures to promote tourism in Azad Kashmir: PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that the government was taking measures to improve infrastructure for the promotion of tourism in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).



Besides economic development, the promotion of tourism in Azad Kashmir will also create employment opportunities, he added.

The Prime Minister further said that measures were also being taken to ensure the provision health and education facilities to the people of Azad Kashmir.

He expressed these views while talking to AJK Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, who called on him here.

During the meeting matters relating to Azad Kashmir Development Package and the five-year development plan were discussed.

The package included development of tourism infrastructure, provision of basic health and education facilities and the projects for people living along the Line of Control (LOC) in Azad Kashmir.