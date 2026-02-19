Gov’t taking concrete steps to address issues of bars: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that in consultation with the provincial government and relevant authorities, practical and sustainable solutions would be pursued to ensure improved facilities and institutional support for the legal fraternity.

The law minister held meeting with the newly elected Members of various bar associations from across the Rawalpindi Division. Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, the issues and matters pertaining to each bar association were taken up separately and discussed in detail. The newly elected representatives apprised the Federal Minister of the professional, administrative, and facility-related challenges faced by their respective bars and shared their priorities.

The Minister listened attentively to the concerns of the bar representatives and assured them that the issues of each bar would be addressed on a priority basis. He stated that, in consultation with the provincial government and relevant authorities, practical and sustainable solutions would be pursued to ensure improved facilities and institutional support for the legal fraternity.

Minister of State Barrister Aqeel Malik also reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to maintaining effective coordination and full cooperation with the lawyers’ community, emphasizing continued engagement to further strengthen the justice system.