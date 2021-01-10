ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood said the government has transformed towards distance education learning mode to tackle the pandemic impacts and established a separate wing in that regard in the ministry.

Talking to media persons, he said the government while taking prompt action had adopted Distance Education Programmes due to wake of pandemic COVID-19 that has effected all sectors.

He said although the education sector in Pakistan had to face huge challenges due to surge of COVID-19 pandemic, but on the other side, it had also produced many new opportunities to make improvements in the field of education.

He expressed the hope that the pandemic would end soon but the projects of Distance learning will be continued.

Further elaborating government’s initiative in education sector, he went on saying that we had introduced Blended Learning Project in Islamabad with cooperation of World Bank. In this project, he said, technology had been used for further effectiveness of educational processes and making it understandable.

Shafqat also highlighted the injustice in the current education system of country and briefed about the development of uniform education system that will be implemented by next year for the eradication of classification in education system.

The minister said that Madrassa reforms was another important project of the incumbent government under which the Madaris across the country will be registered in collaboration with Itehad Tanzeem ul Madaris during next four years.

He said that national curriculum will be taught in the Madaris, adding, the Madaris students would now get the degrees of medical and engineering after this agreement. They will play their vital role in socio-economic development of country, he added.

While talking about the government steps in professional training, he said that during last 18 months, 170,000 persons were provided training of artificial intelligence.

He said that National Accreditation Council had been established to enhance the standard of professional training institutions at international level.

He said that in past, the state had not invested enough in the education sector. Unfortunately education sector had been neglected in the past due to which we have to face many challenges.