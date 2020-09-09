Govt succeeded in creating peace, harmony by pursuing dialogue, inclusiveness: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said on Wednesday that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with the help of Ulema and religious leaders has been successful in creating peace and harmony in the society by pursuing dialogue and inclusiveness.

Speaking at an international conference titled ‘An Inclusive and Peaceful Society in Pakistan: Challenges and Opportunities’ here he said that the government has achieved this under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and with the help of religious leaders.

Shibli Faraz said “we have to make Pakistan a great country of great people where there is no place for hate, violence and extremism.”

The minister expressed his pleasure that the International Islamic University in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission has prepared an action plan for promotion of peace and peaceful coexistence in Pakistan which will be implemented in next five years.

Appreciating the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of IIU, Shibli Faraz said this consensus document would provide guidance to promote patriotism and manage difficult issues in a peaceful manner.

He said Pakistan has almost been successful in overcoming its financial, social and strategic challenges through promotion of inclusiveness. He expressed the confidence that this plan would contribute significantly for peace and peaceful co-existence in Pakistan.

He said that Paigham-e-Pakistan was unanimously agreed upon document which was signed by more than 5000 Ulema and Grand Muftis of many Muslim countries.

The minister said that Pakistan has successfully overcome its financial, social and strategic challenges through promotion of inclusiveness.

He expressed the hope that the conference will show the right direction to further strengthen national cohesion, dialogue, integrity and unity in the society and jelling the religious and educational institutions for advancements of peace in their campuses but also in the entire social fabric.

The minister said all know that Islam is religion of peace and pursue sustainable peace in the societies.

Shibli Faraz said that the Holy Prophet (PBUH) used recompilation for social cohesion in Makka and Madina and provided us a roadmap for resolution of serious conflicts through restrain, peace and peaceful dialogues.

He said that students were the architects of the future and their future was bright. He said that Pakistan came into being under the ideology of Two-Nation theory and its details could be found in Allama Iqbal’s address at All India Muslim League convention at Allahabad in 1930.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Muhammad Qasim Suri also attended the conference.

On the occasion of MoU was signed between Paigham-e-Pakistan and Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO). Executive Director SSDO Syed Kausar Shah and Director Research Institute and Paigham-e-Pakistan Professor Zaiul Haq signed the MoU.

Under the MoU Paigham-e- Pakistan and SSDO would organize events at educational institutions and hold consultative meetings with parliamentarians and people from various schools of thought and hold training workshops for the youth to promote peace and harmony in the country.