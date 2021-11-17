Govt struggling for big market share thru diversification: Dawood

KARACHI, Nov 17 (APP):Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood on Wednesday said the focus of country’s commerce policy is on diversification of export goods and of the markets.

“Diversification is the key word. We need shift to non-traditional export items and to non-traditional markets like Africa and Central Asian States,” he said while speaking at “Meet-the-Press” at Karachi Press Club. KPC Secretary Rizwan Bhatti welcomed the Advisor and briefly spoke on the history of the club and its contribution in protection, restoration and promotion of democracy, and for the basic rights of the people.

In addition, it had been working for the welfare of its members and their families. The advisor said the government was seriously pursuing to establish better connectivity with the region as it was only the way forward to the boost economy; mainly the exports. In next 5 or 6 months, there regional connectivity would have visible improvement and Pakistan could trade its goods by road with Turkey, Azerbaijan and other Central Asian States via Iran and Afghanistan. He mentioned that on trial basis, already ten trucks loaded with goods successfully traveled to Istanbul and Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan via Iran. Similarly, trucks from other side smoothly and peacefully reached Pakistan.

He was confident that the regional trade would get momentum with return of normalcy in Afghanistan. That was one the reasons, Pakistan was making every effort for stability, peace and normalcy.

Peaceful and stable Afghanistan is not only in Pakistan’s interest of Pakistan and the region but for the entire world, he added. The advisor said the country was moving in right direction and dollars 38.7 billion export target set for the current fiscal year could be easily achieved as in the recent past month, the exports were on constant rise.

Rather, he hoped, our exports could cross $ 40 billion. He emphasized that promotion of export culture was must for sustained economic growth and prosperity in the country. Today, he added, in a meeting at Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, this issue was discussed in detail.

“We all including factory workers must realize and contribute in promotion of export culture,” he asserted. On CPEC , he said, it was successfully moving on and had entered its second phase.

He answered queries from media and agreed to increase interaction with the media of Karachi which, he acknowledged, was more vocal on the national issues.

Later, the advisor visited 3-day international expo of energy and agriculture equipment and machinery at local hotel, with major participation by Iran and Belarus.

The event was orgnised by Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum. He was welcomed by Belarus Ambassador to Pakistan. Abdul Razzak Dawood underlined the need for more interaction between the two countries including exchange of more trade delegations, and holding of exhibitions and trade fairs on each other’s side Belarus Ambassador to Pakistan, Andrei Metelitsa expressed satisfaction over the progress of bilateral trade.

Pakistan was very important market and both the countries could significantly increase trade, cooperation in the economic and other sectors, he underlined. Belarus and Pakistan had already signed Memoranda of understanding (MoUs), he informed and acknowledged Pakistan’s important role in the regional and international scenario.