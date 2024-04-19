Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO

Pakistan committed to ensure safety of foreign nationals: FO
ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The government on Friday strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack in Karachi’s Landhi area, saying it was fully committed to ensure the safety of foreign nationals.
“All necessary measures will be taken to bring the perpetrators to justice,” a Foreign Office news release said.
It added that such dastardly acts only strengthened the resolve of the Government and the people of Pakistan to eliminate the scourge of terrorism.
“Pakistan remains committed to ensuring the safety of foreign nationals residing in the country. We will continue to work with our international partners to fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”

By Najam ul Hassan

Najam ul Hassan is a Sr. Reporter who reports on Prime Minister, President, Foreign Office, and special assignments.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services