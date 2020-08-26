Govt. striving to provide succour to weak, poor segments of society: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 26 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that it was their foremost duty and top priority to enable the weak and poverty-stricken segments of society to meet their basic requirements.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting over the government’s system of providing subsidy on basic commodities of life to the weaker and low-income groups more effective, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by PM’s Special Assistant on Social Protection Dr Sania

Nishtar, secretary finance, chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA)

and other senior officials.

The meeting considered various proposals for further improvement in the government’s system for provision of subsidized basic commodities to the poor and low-income groups of

the society.

The prime minister directed his special assistant on social protection, secretary finance and Utility Stores corporation to give final shape to the proposals regarding provision of targeted subsidy on the basic daily-use items for the poor and low-income group.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister further said that government was striving to ensure this system functioned more effectively, transparently and well-targeted.

It was also being ensured that amount from the government’s exchequer should be spent judiciously, he added.

The prime minister regretted that in the past, the deficiencies in the system to provide subsidies were completely neglected due to which undeserving segments in the society also

took undue advantage from it.