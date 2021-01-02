KARACHI, Jan 02 (APP):First Lady Begum Samina Alvi Saturday said the government was striving to provide skill training to the persons with disabilities (PWDs) to help them become self-reliant.

The skill training would not only help the disabled persons stand on their own feet by getting jobs but also remove the stigma of charity attached with them, she said during the visit to the office of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI).

Begum Alvi said under ‘Kafalat Programme’, the disabled persons would start getting the monthly stipend of Rs 2,000 by the end of January.

She said across the world plenty of facilities were provided to the PWDs, but some people here unfortunately considered such children as burden. The parents felt ashamed for having children with disabilities, but neither it was their fault nor that of their kids.

She said there was a quota earmarked in government jobs for the PWDs in all the provinces, however, it was not properly implemented. The element of sympathy and charity left the disabled persons frustrated in case they got any employment opportunity, she added.

Begum Alvi emphasised upon provision of facilities for the PWDs at shopping centers, parks and other public places.

The First Lady told the KATI office-bearers that the children with disabilities were always invited to attend different programmes at the Presidency in order to remove their inferiority complexes and make them feel that they were same like other human beings.

“I am working for the poor,” she said. Prime Minister Imran Khan was also working for the poor and with that objective, he had initiated the project of ‘Panagahs’ (shelter homes), where the underprivileged could stay and eat in hygienic conditions.

Begum Alvi said she was working for creating awareness about breast cancer. The media was also playing a critical role in this regard.

Earlier, KATI President Saleem-ul-Zaman, S M Munir, Maheen Salman and Zubair Chhaya assured their full support to the First Lady in her endeavours for the welfare of PWDs.

They appreciated the efforts of First Lady for the welfare of persons with disabilities, saying that skill training would help them get jobs and start their own businesses.

The First Lady observed that the people of Karachi were generous and charitable. She appreciated the spirit of business leaders for the service of humanity.