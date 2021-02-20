Govt starts general healthcare workers’ registration for COVID-19 vaccination

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Special Assistance to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan Saturday asked all general healthcare workers not just frontline to get registered to receive COVID-19 vaccination.

In a tweet, he said that these health workers can now go to (www.covid.gov.pk/vaccine) and get registered for coronavirus vaccination while following instructions.

He said that nurses, dentists, doctors, pharmacists, allied health professionals like physical therapists, lab technologists and others besides those who work in clinical settings, in direct contact with patients like security, receptionists, porters, cashiers, cleaning staff and ambulance drivers are included in this phase.

He said the country is going for next phase of COVID-19 vaccination as there is expectation of arrival of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in early March. He asked all those 60 years of age and older citizens to begin registration while sending their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number as SMS to 1166 on which they will receive instructions for next steps.

Meanwhile, an official from National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that 72,882 front line healthcare workers have been vaccinated so far across the country.

He said that 5.6 million COVID vaccine doses will reach Pakistan by end of next month out of which 2.8 million doses of Gavi-Covax are expected to reach by first week of March 2021 and 2.8 million doses by second week of March 2021 while 17.1 million doses will reach Pakistan by end of June this year.

He said the government has also started registration of citizens over 60 years besides registration of general healthcare workers.