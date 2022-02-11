Govt setting new trends of development, performance: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was setting new trends of development in the country with a healthy competition among ministries to perform in public service delivery.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said no government in the past had never kept the public interests above the personal interests of the rulers.

It was a great achievement of the present government, which awarded its ministries after a thorough review of their performance, he said, adding concrete steps for public welfare would be introduced in all the ministries, which would further enhance their performance.

Farrukh said the government had significantly achieved 5.37 percent growth rate and put the economy in right direction by introducing reforms in different sectors.

The government had successfully coped with the coronavirus pandemic by opting the smart lockdown policy, he added.

He said the government had managed to get passed the bills with majority from the Senate, while the opposition always abstained from the important sessions of Upper House of Parliament.