Govt saved country from bankruptcy through taking strong economic decisions: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Jun 25 (APP): Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Saturday said the government has taken strict decisions for economy and saved country from bankruptcy.

Talking to a private news channel he said the matter related with International Monetary Fund (IMF) would be resolved in few days that would help the country to be back on the right track.

He said the staff level agreement with the IMF was also expected by the next week and the government also requested to the International lender in enhancing its loan from $ 6 billion to $ 8 billion an the extension in tenure up to 4 years.

Miftah said IMF asked government to remove subsidy on petroleum products, also saying the incumbent government was not in the position to provide low rate petrol to the masses.

He cleared that it was a widely held wrong perception that inflation rises with taxes, also saying that the government would ensure that the poor people don’t get affected with the inflation.

The prime minster also imposed taxes on his children’ companies and as a finance minster he himself was going under the same process of filing taxes, he said.

.

Finance minister also said that the government also trying to reduce its expenditure on energy and consumption of petroleum products.

Moreover, the related policy over energy and petroleum products would soon be implemented.

He also pledged that all possible efforts to be made to bring down petroleum prices if it comes down in the International market.