Govt reviews drug track-and-trace system

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): A meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal on Monday reviewed progress on the implementation of a 2D barcode system for medicines and measures aimed at achieving WHO Level-3 status in the pharmaceutical sector.

The meeting examined ongoing work on the medicines track-and-trace system, implementation of 2D barcodes and requirements for attaining WHO Level-3 status.

Officials briefed the meeting on progress made so far and discussed measures to strengthen the traceability of medicines through improved tracking and identification mechanisms.

The meeting also reviewed the steps required for further implementation of the 2D barcode system and advancement towards WHO Level-3 standards.

The initiatives are aimed at strengthening the monitoring of medicines across the supply chain and improving systems for tracking pharmaceutical products.