Govt. remains committed to protecting, promoting human rights: President

ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (APP):President Asif Ali Zardari reaffirmed that the Government of Pakistan remained committed to protecting and promoting human rights and would continue its efforts to safeguard the liberty, dignity and self-esteem of all citizens.

“The Constitution of Pakistan guarantees freedom to every citizen, without distinction of caste, creed or colour,” the president said in a message on the observance of the International Human Rights Day on December 10.

The president said on this day, they reaffirmed their commitment to upholding dignity, equality and justice for every individual, regardless of race, religion, gender, language or social status.

“This day reminds us of our resolve to promote and protect human rights for all. Our religion places great value on human dignity, respect for others and the freedom and equality of all people. We recognise the need to focus on vulnerable and marginalised groups and are working to strengthen the legal, economic and social frameworks needed to protect their rights,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president further stressed that their commitment must be reflected in their actions, adding “We must foster a culture of respect, tolerance and mutual dignity. We must empower our people, particularly women, children, minorities and persons with disabilities, to take part fully in national life. We must work with civil society, human rights defenders, national institutions and international partners to uphold our shared values.”

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned Pakistan as a country where people of every faith and background could live together in harmony and dignity.

It was their collective duty to honour that vision and build a more inclusive society, he emphasised.

The president called on the government institutions, civil society, the media, non-governmental organisations and citizens to play their part in protecting and promoting human rights in our country.

He also commended the United Nations for marking this day globally.

“On this International Human Rights Day, let us renew our pledge to defend human dignity, advance equality and build a Pakistan where every citizen lives free from fear, oppression and discrimination. May this day inspire us, as a nation and as a global community, to uphold the promise of human rights, today and in the years ahead. May Allah guide our efforts to protect the vulnerable and marginalized,” he added.