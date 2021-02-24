ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP): The government was ready for conducting re-elections in 20 polling stations at Daska constituency where Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has created raised objection.

Senator Faisal Javed while talking to media here on Wednesday said opposition was rigging and using tricks of intimidation in the by-polls to get their own benefits.

He said, “Prime minister Imran Khan is a visionary leader who always tried to eliminate corruption from the political system.”

Senator Javed said, the PM wanted to maintain transparency in government system.

The opposition was seeking short cut to avoid the process of accountability and to hide its corruption which was intolerable, he added.

Senator Javed said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to hold free and fair elections and had ordered for holding re-elections at 20 polling stations where the results were not declared.