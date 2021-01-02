RAWALPINDI, Jan 02 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Saturday said the government was ready to hold dialogue with the opposition on all national issues excluding amendment in the National Accountability Bureau’s law.

Talking to media he said opposition should sit with the government on national and international issues like Covid-19, threats from India, Kashmir issue, electoral reforms and economic problems.

He said that he met industrialists in different parts of the country, adding, the manufacturers said that due to prudent policies of incumbent government the country was on right track and all economic indicators were positive.

The exporters informed that their exports had touched figure of US $ 250 billion hoping that it would rise upto US $ 4 billion, he said.

Our foreign reserves have also been increased by 18.4 percent year-on-year growth in December, Sarwar added.

The Minister said the leadership of pf Pakistan Democratic Movement has announced to contest by-elections, and would also, hopefully, participate in the Senate elections, adding that the democratic process should continue for betterment of the country.

He said PDM has been divided in two parts over the issue of resignations, adding that large number of Members National Assembly and Members Provincial Assemblies of opposition parties were not willing to resign.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said people did not support the narrative of Nawaz Sharif, and the patriotic people within the PML-N were parting their ways with Nawaz Sharif.

He said there was no base in reports about the privatisation of Pakistan International Airline (PIA) and its assets.

“We have no plan to privatise PIA, rather bringing reforms in it,” added.