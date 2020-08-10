Govt providing best facilities to Afghans living in Pakistan : Shehzad Arbab

PESHAWAR, Aug 10 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Establishment Mohammad Shehzad Arbab Monday said that government was extending all possible facilities to Afghan investors, families and students living in Pakistan.

He was speaking as Chief guest at groundbreaking ceremony of new block at the Government Primary School No.1 Thekal Bala, Peshawar.

The project would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs27.72 million under RAHA (Refugee-Affected and Hosting Areas) programme and in collaboration with Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON), said a news release issued here.

The SAPM said Peshawar city had been the major host of Afghan brethren, where the locals welcomed them with open heart and extended hospitality.

He said more than 100,000 Afghan boys and girl students were getting education in different schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said procedure to issue Health Visas to Afghan brethren was also being further simplified.

The SAPM was of the view that real change in the area could only be achieved through education.

“No society or country can make progress without education”, he added.

He said a Government Girls Degree College and a stadium for the Tehlkal area had also been approved in the Annual Development Plan.

Shehzad Arbab said peaceful Afghanistan was in the interest of Pakistan and desired that the Chaman border should remain opened 24 hours a day like Torkham crossing point.

He said Pakistan was the only country which had succeeded in containing the spread of coronavirus due to its better strategy and the whole world was admiring Pakistan’s strategy against the virus, he added.