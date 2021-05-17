Govt providing all possible facilities to journalist community: Dr Firdous

LAHORE, May 17 (APP):Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Monday said that protection of the lives of journalists was the top priority of the incumbent government.

Talking to media after visiting coronavirus vaccination centre set up at Lahore Press Club, she said that for better working of journalists their health and protection of their life and property were highly important factors.

Dr Firdous said the government was making all possible efforts for providing maximum facilities to the journalists.

She said that after doctors and paramedical staff, journalists had worked dedicatedly during coronavirus pandemic and made people aware of the facts.

Responding to a question, she said that opposition was preferring their personal motives over the interest of the state.

While condemning the barbaric actions of Israel on innocent Palestinians, she said that Pakistani government was standing with Palestinians and people of Indian Illegaly Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle.

She further said that Sharif family had made institutions controversial just for their personal motives.

It is pertinent to mention here that coronavirus vaccination process would be expanded to other press clubs across the province.