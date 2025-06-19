Govt provides relief to lower income group, farmers: Dr Tariq

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Thursday said that the government has provided relief to lower income group and farmer community in the recent budget.

The focus has been given to increase investment and improve federal board of revenue’s tax collection system, he said while talking to a private television channel. A huge amount was being spent to convert the system into solarization for boosting agri sector in Balochistan region, he added.

Commenting on anti-islamic forces eyeing on Pakistan’s assets, he said Pakistan Armed forces and the whole nation are fully capable to defend the motherland. He said Pakistan Armed forces had given unprecedented response to India’s misadventure in the recent time.