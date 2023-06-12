Govt promise of importing crude oil from Russia fulfilled: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Jun 12 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that the coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had fulfilled the promise of importing crude oil from Russia.

In a tweet, the minister said, “It is called the fulfillment of promises, the ability and intention to solve the problems of the country and the nation.” This was called ” true public service”, she added.

الحمدللہ، وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی قیادت میں اتحادی حکومت نے روس سے خام تیل پاکستان لانے کا وعدہ سچ کر دکھایا۔ روس سے رعایتی قیمت پر خام تیل کا بحری جہاز کراچی پہنچ گیا ہے ۔ پاکستان کی تاریخ میں روس سے آنے والا تیل کا یہ پہلا جہاز ہے۔ اسے کہتے ہیں وعدوں کی تکمیل، اسے کہتے ہیں ملک… pic.twitter.com/luzTsJOe6b — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 12, 2023

“As always, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fulfilling his promises to the people”, the minister said, adding that one year’s sincere and honest work was paying off with the grace of Allah Almighty.