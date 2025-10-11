Govt prioritizing promotion of IT and Artificial Intelligence to strengthen economy: PM

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Oct 11 (APP):Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government is giving top priority to the promotion of information technology (IT) and artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy.

Chairing a high-level meeting on the promotion of artificial intelligence here on Saturday, the Prime Minister said that AI would be used effectively for the development of the national economy. He emphasized that the implementation of a digital economy would become more efficient through the integration of artificial intelligence.

Shehbaz Sharif directed the formulation of a steering committee to promote and ensure the implementation of AI across various sectors. He further stated that the national policy on artificial intelligence would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of data protection, data sovereignty, and responsible use of AI, saying that these principles must be kept in mind while utilizing artificial intelligence technologies.

During the meeting, participants were briefed on the steps taken by the government to promote AI. It was informed that an expert-based AI advisory panel is being formed to guide the implementation process.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Shaza Fatima, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Bilal Bin Saqib, and other senior government officials and AI experts.