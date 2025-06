- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb on Tuesday said that the federal government prepared a new ‘Energy Vehicle Policy’ to showcase two to three wheels electric vehicles to ensure neat and clean ambiance.

In a budget speech, the minister said that the sole objective of this policy was to promote electric vehicles rather than diesel and petrol ones. He said that this policy would encourage eco-friendly environment.