Govt plans advanced dates processing plant in Khairpur

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): The Ministry of Industries and Production (MoI&P) has planned the establishment of a state-of-the-art dates processing, storage, and packaging facility in Khairpur district of Sindh.

According to official documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the project is estimated to cost a total of Rs 998.97 million. The proposed allocation for the financial year 2026-27 is Rs250 million.

The project will be executed soon after approval from the Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives.

The Technology Upgradation and Skill Development Company (TUSDEC) of the MoI&P will supervise the project.

Under the project, advanced technologies will be introduced for cleaning, grading, pitting, processing, packaging, and cold storage of the fruit, thus significantly reducing the post-harvest losses, ensuring fruit quality, creating new job opportunities for local growers, and enabling the fruit to compete in the high-end international markets.

The project is likely to encourage small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to process date by-products such as paste, syrup, and confectionery items. In addition, capacity building and technical training for local farmers and workers will enhance productivity and quality standards.

Speaking to Wealth Pakistan, Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Member of the National Assembly (MNA) from Khairpur, said the proposed project will play a significant role in adding value to the date industry, particularly in Sindh, where Khairpur is a major hub for date production.

“By establishing modern processing, storage, and packing facilities, the post-harvest losses will be reduced, and date quality will improve in line with international standards,”she said.

“This will enhance export potential, create employment opportunities for local growers and workers, and strengthen the supply chain,” she further said, adding that such a project is the need of the hour to keep the date industry alive in Sindh.

The MNA was of the view that the modern facility will ensure better pricing for farmers, promote agro-based industrialization, and contribute to overall economic growth through increased foreign exchange earnings.