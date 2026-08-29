Govt plans 884km rail upgrade to connect Chagai minerals with global market

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):The government has planned to upgrade an 884-kilometre rail link from Rohri to Nokundi to connect the untapped mineral wealth of the Chagai range with the global market through Main Line-1 (ML-1).

According to documents available with Wealth Pakistan, the project involves the upgradation of Main Line-3 (ML-3) from Rohri to Nokundi and forms part of the Reko Diq Rail Connectivity Project. Pakistan Railways and Reko Diq Mining Company (RDMC) initiated coordination in 2023 through joint site visits and technical studies. The first meeting of the Pakistan Railways-RDMC technical, commercial and legal working groups was held on July 19, 2024. On August 8, 2025, the prime minister approved a $390 million bridge financing arrangement by RDMC for implementation of the project.

The document states that the PC-II for the detailed design of the track upgradation was also approved on August 8, 2025, following which the procurement process for engaging a design consultant was initiated. The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) subsequently approved the Rail Development and Bridge Financing Agreements relating to the Reko Diq Rail Connectivity Project. The bridge funding agreement involving $390 million and the Rail Development Agreement have since been executed with RDMC.

During the second Steering Committee meeting held on March 30, 2026, RDMC conveyed that the project would enter a 12-month active management phase lasting until June 30, 2027.

The project’s PC-I was principally recommended by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) on June 18, 2026, for approval by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC). The groundbreaking for the project is expected in July 2027.