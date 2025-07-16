Govt overhauls pilgrimage system: All pilgrims to travel under registered organizers

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, July 16 (APP): The government in a bid to ensure transparency, accountability, and better coordination with host countries, has formally launched the implementation of the Pilgrimage Management Policy, under which all pilgrimages to Iran, Iraq, and Syria will now be conducted through officially registered Zaireen Group Organizers (ZGOs).

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony referring to the press conference held by the Federal Minister Sardar Muhammad Yousaf the other day, explained that for decades, visits to the sacred sites in these countries were arranged by private caravan operators. However, the absence of an integrated system meant there was no reliable data on the number of pilgrims, their travel schedules, or confirmations of their return, creating repeated concerns among host governments and Pakistani institutions.

The ministry said due to the old unregulated system, we cannot determine with certainty how many individuals stayed behind or for how long – we can only make estimates.

To address this gap, the federal cabinet has approved a new policy under which ZGOs must be registered with the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony. This move is expected to replace the current informal structure with a coordinated, transparent, and government-monitored framework for managing religious travel.

The new system will also help prevent misuse of pilgrimage routes, such as illegal overstays or attempts to cross into other neighboring countries under the pretext of religious travel, the ministry explained.