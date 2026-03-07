Govt opens financial bids for Horse and Cattle Show

LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP): The Punjab government on Saturday opened financial bids for organizing the Horse and Cattle Show 2026 events. According to officials, three companies submitted financial bids for organizing various events of the Horse and Cattle Show, which have been formally opened.

Jalal Salahuddin company has given bid 575 million rupees for organizing the opening ceremony, while the the same company has also offered 525 million rupees for the closing ceremony.

According to the official sources, Jalal Salahuddin company has submitted a bid of Rs 150 million for the Horse and Cattle Exhibition, while a bid of Rs 80 million has been submitted for the Sufi Festival.

On the other hand, Advents Communication Private Limited has submitted a bid of Rs 120 million for the Food and Music Festival. The same company has also submitted a bid of Rs 120 million for the Fashion Show, Rs 100 million for the Float Activity, and Rs 40 million for the Flower Show.

Similarly, Quarks Private Limited has submitted a bid of Rs 158 million for the Public Entertainment Circus, while the company has submitted an offer of Rs 110 million for the Tent Pegging and International Polo Match.

According to the officials, after reviewing the bids received, a decision will be taken soon in the next stage as per the rules and regulations.