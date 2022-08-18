Govt offers ample opportunities for conducive-business environment: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik on Thursday said the coalition government was offering ample opportunities to business community through a long term and focused planning.

Addressing to the 5th Leaders in Islamabad Business Summit 2022 “ Imagineering the future” here, the minister said that the government was introducing business friendly policies to incentivize the investors.

The summit was jointly hosted by Nutshell Group and Martin Dow, in strategic partnership with Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI).

Musadik Malik said that the continuity in policies was inevitable for sustainable economic development.

The minister stressed the need for virtualization of production systems in the wake of globalized world and increased virtual connectivity among the people.

“Education is the basic right of every citizen of the country and it is the prime responsibility of the government to provide equal opportunities to everyone,” he added.

The minister said Pakistan could be seen as a result of imaginations from the future including the building of dams, generation of 11,000 megawatts and the Lady Health Care Program in the country.

“Pakistan will be a changed country in 2047 with imaginations of the future and its implementation in the country is vital through consistent policies for various sectors to be rolled out without interventions,” he said .

At present, Musadik said the nation was struggling for getting basic human rights for access to education and health even in 2022, which was being taken for granted in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Zubair Mahmood Hayat noted that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was the future of Pakistan, which would bring immense strategic benefits to the country.

He stressed the need for a national consensus and political will to move forward on the account to the next level.

The minister said Pakistan stood among the 20 nations of high significance in the emerging new world with capabilities and vulnerabilities alike, however we needed to optimize our strength and move ahead in the right direction.

“Pakistan needs fundamental correction to stabilize the economy as its strengths and vulnerabilities are known by everyone including the issues of taxes and the role of cartelization in the industries which is hijacking the economic benefits,” he maintained.

Pakistan is a country of 240 million people which is the 5th most populous country, the 4th most intelligent, and the 5th largest English-speaking diaspora having the largest digital connectivity in the land, he said and added the country had still all fundamentals in place but these had never been put together which was a problem.

Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sohail Aman, said a few national issues should never be compromised such as the defense system of the country whereas the Charter of Economy is important in Pakistan for stabilizing the economy in the country.

The country had achieved sustainability on various unimaginable fronts including building nuclear missiles and jet fighters which could reflect our potential for the development of critical and sophisticated equipment, he added.

Aman who also holds charge of Chief Executive Strategic Engagements, Nutshell Group said Pakistan could produce locally various types of machinery including automobiles and appliances through the transfer of technology, promoting research, and building bridges between industries with academia.

The other speakers also shared wisdom beyond regular parameters.

The insights were huge and savored by the audience in the hall and online.

Founder of DHB Global & CEO of Alanis Technologies Douglas Corley eulogized the efforts of Pakistan for combating Covid-19 in a best way.

He ensured that with the right policies and practices, the country could comfortably gain a dominating position in the pharmaceutical industry.

Chief Strategy Officer, K-Electric, Naz Khan said “Mindset is extremely important for encouraging innovation. Educating people at a younger age to see things differently is a challenge. The status quo is not challenged just in technology but also in business. We need to make the most of the resources and come up with new platforms.”

CFO of Mobilink Microfinance Sardar Abu-Bakar won the audience with his stress on financial inclusion and easy digital ways to do that.

Principal Deloitte US Government & Public Services, Sofyan Yusufi followed presenting his dream Pakistan of 2047 asked the audience to keep that as the target and the dream will be a reality for sure.