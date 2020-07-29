Govt not to leave people of Karachi alone in difficult situation: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said the federal government will not leave the people of Karachi alone in difficult situation and will take all possible measures for the resolution of the hardships faced by them.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here. Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain was also present in the meeting.

Governor Sindh briefed the prime minister in detail about the situation created in the wake of recent rains in Karachi.

The prime minister also directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to present a detailed review-report about the situation of rainwater Nullahs in Karachi.